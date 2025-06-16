Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of RSPM opened at $32.33 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 591.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $261,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

