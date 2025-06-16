Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,761 shares during the quarter. Donaldson comprises about 2.2% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $30,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,717,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,509,000 after purchasing an additional 33,139 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,994,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,014,000 after buying an additional 231,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,804,000 after buying an additional 71,707 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Donaldson by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,209,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,795,000 after acquiring an additional 367,383 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,804,000 after acquiring an additional 129,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

DCI opened at $68.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.49. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $940.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

In other news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,159,774.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,656.92. This trade represents a 48.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

