Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,900 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the May 15th total of 765,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrovial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ferrovial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ferrovial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Ferrovial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ferrovial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

Ferrovial Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ FER opened at $51.27 on Monday. Ferrovial has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $56.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28.

Ferrovial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.3029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Ferrovial’s previous — dividend of $0.04.

About Ferrovial

(Get Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.