Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the May 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,893,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.42. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.2046 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

