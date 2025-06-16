Highline Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Atlantic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,181,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $623.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $573.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $594.65.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

