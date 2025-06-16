Sentry LLC Purchases 553 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sentry LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Sentry LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,481,000 after buying an additional 25,106 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.03. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

