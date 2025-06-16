Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 2,415 Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,016,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,897,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 416,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after acquiring an additional 177,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Matson by 14,218.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 175,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after acquiring an additional 174,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 2,752 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.76 per share, for a total transaction of $307,563.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,196.80. This trade represents a 50.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $55,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,644 shares in the company, valued at $629,136.68. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

Matson Stock Performance

NYSE:MATX opened at $112.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.19. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $169.12.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.07 million. Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

