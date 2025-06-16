Highline Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 59 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 103.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 12.7% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $1,303,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 227,148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $53,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Union Pacific by 28.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Argus upgraded Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.74.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:UNP opened at $223.17 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.45.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

