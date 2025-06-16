Highline Wealth Partners LLC Invests $58,000 in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,259,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,802,000 after buying an additional 2,521,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,692,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 729,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 357,314 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 286.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 466,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after buying an additional 345,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,165,000.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF stock opened at $35.56 on Monday. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.44.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

