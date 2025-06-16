ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) Shares Bought by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,249,000 after purchasing an additional 25,956 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,684,000 after purchasing an additional 442,225 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 632,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,561,000 after purchasing an additional 38,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SFBS opened at $72.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.85. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.51 and a 12 month high of $101.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.20.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.13 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 23.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.