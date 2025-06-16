Highline Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF by 551.8% during the fourth quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 23,462 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF by 110,575.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF stock opened at $73.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.71. Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $75.18.

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Utilities Select Sector index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds US utility stocks. UTES’ managers aim to outperform the sector by selecting and weighting stocks based on fundamental, growth and risk metrics.

