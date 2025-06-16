Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Highline Wealth Partners LLC

Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,470,875,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,458,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993,036 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,012,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249,341 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,281,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,370,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489,579 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,437,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,383,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,232 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $115.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. China Renaissance downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $192,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,320. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,482.42. The trade was a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,904 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,124 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.