Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Insider Acquires C$15,800.00 in Stock

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) insider La Mancha Capital Management GP bought 79,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$15,800.00.

La Mancha Capital Management GP also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 10th, La Mancha Capital Management GP purchased 253,500 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,623.95.

On Thursday, June 5th, La Mancha Capital Management GP acquired 836,500 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$164,706.85.

On Friday, May 30th, La Mancha Capital Management GP bought 100,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, La Mancha Capital Management GP purchased 43,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$8,600.00.

On Friday, May 16th, La Mancha Capital Management GP acquired 81,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,795.00.

On Friday, May 2nd, La Mancha Capital Management GP bought 91,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$18,145.40.

On Monday, April 28th, La Mancha Capital Management GP purchased 110,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,978.00.

On Thursday, April 10th, La Mancha Capital Management GP acquired 16,500 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$3,300.00.

On Friday, April 4th, La Mancha Capital Management GP acquired 66,785 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$12,054.69.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, La Mancha Capital Management GP bought 229,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,220.00.

Belo Sun Mining stock opened at C$0.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 13.04. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$95.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

