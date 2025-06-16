Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Acquired by Adero Partners LLC

Adero Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,131,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,659 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up about 4.9% of Adero Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Adero Partners LLC owned about 5.68% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $74,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,228,000. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Clune & Associates LTD. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $922,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

DFAR opened at $23.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

