Abound Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $190.67 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $336.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.55.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Erste Group Bank raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

