Short Interest in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM) Drops By 59.2%

Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the May 15th total of 181,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 180,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF stock opened at $26.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $646.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $27.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Income Focus ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 203.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 88,985 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,256,000 after acquiring an additional 80,695 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin Income Focus ETF

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

