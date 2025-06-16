MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 128 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.5%

DE opened at $509.04 on Monday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $533.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $487.24 and a 200-day moving average of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $137.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.19.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

