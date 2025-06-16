D Orazio & Associates Inc. Takes $220,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,635,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,291,783,000 after buying an additional 389,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Allstate by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,334,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,799,681,000 after acquiring an additional 218,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Allstate by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,419,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,236,060,000 after purchasing an additional 191,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Argus upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

Allstate Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of ALL opened at $198.61 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $156.66 and a 1 year high of $213.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.86. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.