BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Lowered by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 2.5% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.01, for a total value of $1,704,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,261,628.34. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $971.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $937.84 and a 200-day moving average of $971.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $766.05 and a one year high of $1,084.22. The company has a market capitalization of $150.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,082.46.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

