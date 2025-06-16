Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Sells 5,951 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,437,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,477,000 after purchasing an additional 931,776 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,913,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,954,000 after purchasing an additional 708,523 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,074,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,491,000 after purchasing an additional 975,929 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,755,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.11.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.93 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

