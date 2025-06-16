Highline Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 6,856.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSL. Clarkson Capital lowered Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Global Ship Lease Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of GSL opened at $26.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $938.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $190.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.73 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 46.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. This is an increase from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Global Ship Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.