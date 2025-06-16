Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 45,768 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,768 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 514.1% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $35.72 on Monday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $34.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

