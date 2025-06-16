Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,418 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 700,955 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 91,623 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,747 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IAG. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $8.40 to $9.20 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of IAG opened at $7.63 on Monday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 50.19% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $457.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.