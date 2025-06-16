Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,086 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.46.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $149.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.91 and a 200-day moving average of $144.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 16.10%.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

