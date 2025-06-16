Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 8,990 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFRM. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Affirm by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Affirm by 5.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Affirm by 10.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $820,539.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,493. The trade was a 35.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFRM. TD Cowen began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Affirm from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Affirm from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

Affirm Price Performance

AFRM stock opened at $59.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of -90.94 and a beta of 3.58. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.72.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $783.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

