Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 511.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,969,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,856,000 after buying an additional 353,893 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 3.0%

RCL stock opened at $257.77 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $130.08 and a 1-year high of $279.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.87.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 24.92%.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Citigroup upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $268.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $305.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

