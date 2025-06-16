Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 13,203 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $310,459.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,316.51. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX opened at $49.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. On average, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

