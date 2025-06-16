Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 3,044 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 907.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

Shares of DFH stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.59. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.