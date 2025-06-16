Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 549 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1,569.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 98,387 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $26.05 on Monday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $54.86. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 100.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $355.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fox Factory from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

