Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Innodata were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INOD. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $483,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INOD opened at $39.19 on Monday. Innodata Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 2.65.

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Innodata had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The company had revenue of $58.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INOD shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Innodata from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innodata presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

