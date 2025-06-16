Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 118,878 FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 118,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned about 1.21% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GJAN. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,576,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS GJAN opened at $39.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.77 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.48. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $39.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.31.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.