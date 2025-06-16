FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 12,710 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,710 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $55,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $186.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.63.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $171.74 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $112.70 and a 1 year high of $179.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The company had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

