FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 629,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,118,000 after buying an additional 310,481 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $24,954,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $23,351,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,662,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

ITB stock opened at $90.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.69. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $82.71 and a one year high of $129.89.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

