FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,948 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Kenvue by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 742,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,846,000 after buying an additional 21,222 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 582,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 280,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares during the period. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 1,253,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,754,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KVUE. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

