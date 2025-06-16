FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 725.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 1,009.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EQNR. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Equinor ASA from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of EQNR opened at $27.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $23.87. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $27.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.16 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

