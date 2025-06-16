Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 433.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Okta by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Okta by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Okta by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 79,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $132.00 price target on Okta and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.59.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $97.48 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $127.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 11,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $1,317,967.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,241.25. This trade represents a 34.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total transaction of $708,835.95. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,389.73. This represents a 26.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

