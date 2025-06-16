QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 19,584 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 366,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $21,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in HSBC by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC stock opened at $59.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.09.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

