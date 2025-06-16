FNY Investment Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LW stock opened at $54.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.49. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $87.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.91.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

