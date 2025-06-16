Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 135.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,729,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,630,000 after purchasing an additional 739,540 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,764,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,537,000 after buying an additional 18,908 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,852.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,452,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,764,000 after buying an additional 1,378,094 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,103,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,620,000 after buying an additional 52,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,416.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,044,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,285,000 after buying an additional 1,014,735 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.57. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.85 and a 1-year high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

