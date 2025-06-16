8,380 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,725,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 561.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,183 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,028,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,316,000 after purchasing an additional 861,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,426,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,367,000 after purchasing an additional 726,245 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $710.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $629.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $567.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.45 billion, a PE ratio of 119.42 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $288.07 and a 1-year high of $717.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.14.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

