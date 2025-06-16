Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,776 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in McDonald’s by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total value of $299,071.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,850. This represents a 7.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $301.57 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $215.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.03.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.79.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

