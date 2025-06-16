Newport Capital Group LLC Has $590,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,632,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 26,203 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $377.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.70. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.84%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

