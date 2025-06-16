Columbus Macro LLC Buys 542 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $143.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $146.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.88.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

