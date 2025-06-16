Solstein Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Arete Research raised Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $112.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.27.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

