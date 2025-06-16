Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $79.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.03. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.21 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

