Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $27.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

