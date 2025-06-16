iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Purchased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 738,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,140,000 after purchasing an additional 74,121 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $130.32 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $134.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.11.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

