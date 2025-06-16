Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC cut its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up 1.2% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ares Capital worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

