iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.6% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $89.23 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $90.51. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

