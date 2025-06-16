Solstein Capital LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Solstein Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of EEM opened at $47.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.71.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.